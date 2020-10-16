Ninfa Saunders out as CEO of Navicent Health; acting CEO, president named

Ninfa Saunders is no longer at the helm of Navicent Health.

Saunders, who has served as president and CEO for Navicent since 2012 when the hospital was known as the Medical Center of Central Georgia, announced in July that she was retiring.

A retirement date was not given and she was expected to shepherd Navicent Health until a replacement was found.

Navicent Health’s website now lists Tom Oliver as acting president & CEO of Navicent Health.

Navicent Health released the following statement:

“As previously communicated, Dr. Ninfa Saunders recently informed us that after an eight-year tenure as president & CEO of Navicent Health, she would be retiring in early 2021,” the statement said. “For personal and health reasons, Dr. Saunders will be transitioning from this role, effective Oct. 16, 2020.”

“Under her executive oversight, Navicent Health has expanded its influence and improved health for generations to come in our community, including the completion of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, which now provides expert care during 45,000 pediatric visits each year,” the statement said.

The Navicent Health board has appointed Dr. Thomas Oliver, currently president of hospitals and clinics, as acting president & CEO of Navicent Health.

A practicing radiologist since 1984, Dr. Oliver joined the executive team at Navicent Health in 2017 and has held several leadership positions during his tenure, the release said. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology in general radiology and neuroradiology.

“We are thankful to have Dr. Oliver’s expertise and leadership during this transition, while we continue our national search for our next president & CEO,” the release said. “We are pleased with the number and caliber of promising candidates for this critically important role.”

