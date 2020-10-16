Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

LIVE UPDATES: President Trump visits Macon for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

The Telegraph has a team of reporters covering President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.



Attendees are already lining up to get shuttled to the rally site. Gates open at 4 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to begin speaking a 7 p.m.

Masks are required for individuals ticketed to attend the rally, and the Trump campaign said it would check temperatures and hand out hand sanitizer. Some public health experts have expressed concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 at the event, something Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden pointed out in a statement condemning the rally.

According to a contract between Trump’s campaign and Bibb County — which remains subject to COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. Brian Kemp and its own mask mandate — rally organizers will require masks when social distancing is not possible and provide sanitizers.

In the contract, the campaign acknowledges Kemp’s executive order prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people unless the group is “transitory or incidental,” or if the group is spread across multiple locations. Kemp’s order doesn’t have a provision allowing planned meetings of 50 or more people, regardless of whether masks and social distancing are enforced.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you attended the rally and would like to share your thoughts and photos with us, please email us at breaking@macon.com.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service