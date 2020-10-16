LIVE UPDATES: President Trump visits Macon for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

The Telegraph has a team of reporters covering President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.







Attendees are already lining up to get shuttled to the rally site. Gates open at 4 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to begin speaking a 7 p.m.

Masks are required for individuals ticketed to attend the rally, and the Trump campaign said it would check temperatures and hand out hand sanitizer. Some public health experts have expressed concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 at the event, something Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden pointed out in a statement condemning the rally.

According to a contract between Trump’s campaign and Bibb County — which remains subject to COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. Brian Kemp and its own mask mandate — rally organizers will require masks when social distancing is not possible and provide sanitizers.

In the contract, the campaign acknowledges Kemp’s executive order prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people unless the group is “transitory or incidental,” or if the group is spread across multiple locations. Kemp’s order doesn’t have a provision allowing planned meetings of 50 or more people, regardless of whether masks and social distancing are enforced.

If you attended the rally and would like to share your thoughts and photos with us, please email us at breaking@macon.com.