‘Altercation’ turns deadly at Forsyth apartment complex. Man charged with murder.

A Forsyth man has been charged with murder in a shooting Friday night at an apartment complex in Monroe County.

Jazma Rashiid Banks, 32, was being held without bond at the Monroe County jail on Saturday, jail records show.

Banks lived at Union Hill Apartments at 235 Union Hill Drive in Forsyth, the same complex where the shooting happened, according to jail records.

David Jordan, 41, of Forsyth, was found dead from a gunshot wound in an entry way of an apartment building of the complex, said Monroe County Coroner Joey W. Proctor Jr.

Jordan was dressed in a pair of pants, shirt and a jacket when he was shot, Proctor said.

At 10:59 p.m., 911 got a call that at person had been shot at the apartment complex, according to a GBI news release.

Jordan and Banks were involved in some sort of “altercation” when “Banks shot Jordan, striking him and causing his death,” the release said.

Jordan appeared to have been shot once, with an autopsy expected at a GBI crime lab, according to authorities.