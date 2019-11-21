Bike Walk Macon launches membership campaign to further mission for pedestrians, cyclists

Bike Walk Macon, which for more than four years has worked to smooth paths for pedestrians and cyclists, on Wednesday launched a membership campaign to raise money to further its mission.

Founded in July 2015, the organization has been grant-supported so far, but to grow it will need other funding, executive director Rachel Hollar Umana said.

Within a few hours of announcing the campaign via email on Wednesday morning, 11 people had joined, Umana said.

“So far the people that have signed up to be members are not our board members or people already involved,” she said.

The group focuses on transportation and recreation, supporting the installation of crosswalks, sidewalks and better streets.

“Whether it’s getting to school or getting to the grocery store,” Umana said, “everybody walks at some point.”

This is the first time the organization has sought funding from individual donors, she said, adding that doing so “is part of sustaining ourselves long term.”

Those who join at the $25 level receive a membership card and receive a 10% discount at a local bike shop. $100 members also get a T-shirt.

The membership campaign will last for about a month and has a goal of getting at least 50 people to sign up.

To join go to bikewalkmacon.com.