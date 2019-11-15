‘Good journalism matters’: Tom Johnson on his career and memories of Macon

Tom Johnson, a Macon native and well-known journalist will speak at the third annual Jordan Massee Lecture in Southern History and Culture on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in Mercer University’s Newton Chapel, 1501 Mercer University Drive.

Johnson graduated from Lanier High School while working for the Macon Telegraph (which became The Telegraph.) He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and master’s degree from Harvard Business School before serving as a White House Fellow during the presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson, according to the Mercer website.

He would go on to be named president and publisher of the Los Angeles Times before becoming president of CNN in 1990, a role in which he served until retiring in 2001.

Johnson talked with The Telegraph recently about his hometown, his career and journalism today.

What attracted you to journalism?

I loved the people. I especially loved the staff of the Macon Telegraph. They gave me so many responsibilities at a very young age and the more I worked with them, the more I really just fell in love with the work. I started in sports with a crusty, old, sports editor, Sam Glassman and later I worked with his successor, Harley Bowers. Later they shifted me over to obituary writing and then to general news writing. They just gave me tremendous responsibility at an early age.

Share one of the most memorable moments in your career and why it is so memorable?

The first time I saw my byline. It was a sports story and the editors did not give bylines unless it was what they thought was a well-written story. I remember getting the paper the next morning and I can remember it was a football game. After that, people at school started commenting on it and it really gave me a sense of identity and self worth.

Does good journalism still matter now, especially to non-journalists. If so why?

I think good journalism matters more and more everyday. We’re living in a time where so much information goes out that is not edited, that is not fact-checked. I think very good journalism matters more than ever so that the public has a place to find information that they can trust.

What’s changed the most about Macon from when you grew up here and worked here?

I think there is more diversity in Macon. I’m very much impressed by the growth and the improvements (at) Mercer, Weslyan (College) and Macon State (now known as Middle Georgia State University.) I’ve been so incredibly impressed by the excellence of Mercer and the development of its law school, its medical school, its business school, its arts programs. Macon is a significantly better city because of Mercer.