If you live in Bibb County, you may not live as long as your neighbors. Here’s a map.

Your life expectancy could differ by nearly two decades depending on where you live in Middle Georgia, according to recently released federal data analyzed by The Telegraph.

Life expectancy is generally higher in northern portions of Macon and lower in the south. Parts of Bibb County have the lowest life expectancy values in the state. Three census tracts — an area roughly equivalent to a neighborhood— rank in the bottom four.

In Houston County, southern and central areas have higher life expectancy values than those in the north.

Bibb County

The highest life expectancy in Bibb County is 82.4 years. That area of Macon is located near Idle Hour Country Club and Wesleyan College along Forsyth Road.

The lowest life expectancy in Bibb County is 63.3 years. That area is in the southeastern part of the county north of Houston Road. It has the lowest life expectancy of all listed census tracts in Georgia.

Data released last year listed average life expectancy in Bibb County as 73.78 years — about four years less than the Georgia state average of 77.7 years.

Life expectancy in Bibb County’s census tracts. Wooten, Nick

Houston County

Life expectancy in Houston County’s census tracts Wooten, Nick

The highest life expectancy in Houston County is 83.6 years. That area of the county is near Feagin Mill Road and Moody Road.

The lowest life expectancy in Houston County is 71.2 years. That area of the county is in the northeastern portion near Elberta and Hawkinsville roads, close to Robins Air Force Base.

Data released last year listed Houston County’s average life expectancy as 77.82 years — slightly above the state average.

The average life expectancy nationwide is 78.60 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, which includes U.S. life-expectancy estimates at birth from 2010-2015, was published as part of the “U.S. Small-area Life Expectancy Estimates Project (USALEEP),” a collaborative project between the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The Telegraph mapped the data to find the average life expectancy from birth for each census tract within Bibb and Houston counties as well as the rest of the state.

To look up more specific information, censusreporter.org allows you to search by address.

If the map is not loading for you, click here to view the statewide map. If you want to know more about the data and methodology, click here.