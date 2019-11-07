‘We are fulfilling our goal.’ Mercer University Press earns arts and humanities Governor’s Award

The best sign of a good book is how many people read it.

In Georgia there are other ways to honor good writing and Mercer University Press was recently recognized as part of one such honor.

Gov. Brian Kemp recognized Mercer University Press as a recipient of the eighth annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities earlier this month.

Mercer University Press was one of 10 recipients honored in a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol with the Governor and First Lady Marty Kemp, in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

Marc Jolley, director of Mercer University Press, was there to receive the award.

He said the press publishes 30 – 35 books each year for the serious reader of books in fields such as Southern Studies, Religion, Philosophy, fiction, and poetry.

“As a University Press, our primary purpose is to publish in the humanities, both for the general reader and for the academic. Receiving this award, in a way, is an honor in that it tells us we are fulfilling our goal,” Jolley said. “In a day when technology and mathematics are seen as the solution to the world’s issues, one must remember that the humanities represents our soul. It is what we live for.”

The other 2019 recipients of the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities include Lucinda W. Bunnen, Atlanta; Common Good Atlanta, Atlanta; Hermina Glass-Hill, Kennesaw and Midway; Christopher Johnson, Cuthbert and Columbus; Madison-Morgan Conservancy, Madison-Morgan County; Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Augusta and Richmond County; Kathy Prescott and Grady Thrasher, Athens and Atlanta; Rick McKnight, Columbus; and Angelica Hairston, Atlanta.