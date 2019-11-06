Hay House in Macon searching for new leader following director’s resignation

The Hay House is on the search for a new director after Jonathan Poston announced his resignation from his position, according to a release from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Poston served as the Senior Director of Properties and Hay House Director since 2012 and helped oversee the restoration of Hay House’s upper hallway and bedrooms.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to work at the Johnston-Felton-Hay House in pursuit of its further restoration and enhancement,” Poston said in the release. “I have truly enjoyed the house and all aspects of its history.”

Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Georgia Trust, said they will begin a search for the new director immediately.

“While we are sorry to lose Jonathan and his talents, it is an opportunity for the Hay House to shift its focus to educational and programmatic goals for the next few years,” said McDonald. “The Georgia Trust will be conducting a search for a professional with skills in museum administration, education and operations.”

During the search, Macon attorney Ennis Willis will serve as Interim Director.