‘Slanderous untruths.’ State dismisses complaint filed by NAACP against Warner Robins mayor

The state has dismissed a complaint against Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms alleging campaign finance and ethics violations.

The Houston County NAACP filed the complaint March 13, 2018, alleging three counts, including questionable campaign contributions, improper hiring practices of election personnel and improperly using City Hall for early voting.

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission determined that it did not have jurisdiction on the allegations of improper hiring and the early voting location. But it found no evidence to support the allegation concerning campaign contributions.

Toms announced the dismissal in a press conference at City Hall on Monday, and handed out copies of the findings. He said he wants an apology from Rutha Jackson, president of the Houston County NAACP.

He said he is considering a lawsuit, and wants to recoup $7,000 he spent personally to defend himself against the allegations, which he called “slanderous untruths.”

“These targeted attacks are just one example of the countless hours that have been wasted and tens of thousands of dollars that have been expended chasing false narratives instead of working together for the betterment of our city,” he said.

Contacted afterwards, Jackson said she had not been notified that a decision had been made and had not read the ruling. But she said she isn’t apologizing.

“Over my dead body,” she said. “Why would I apologize for something he deliberately did?”