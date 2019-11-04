Submit your child for The Telegraph’s 2019 Children’s Christmas Tree

The Children’s Christmas tree that appears on the front of the local section on Christmas Day is a gift from The Telegraph to the community.

One hundred names plus 20 alternates will be randomly selected from the submissions, and parents will be notified via email if their child has been selected. Photographs will be taken the week of Dec. 2, and more information on the location and times will be emailed to selected families.

The rules are as follows:

The child must be between 2 and 6 years old as of Dec. 24, 2019.

The child must live in our Middle Georgia readership area.

The child cannot have been on the Children’s Christmas Tree previously.





Those who send in more than one request per child will be disqualified. If more than one child in a family is eligible, please complete one form per child.





Fill out the form below to submit your child for the tree. Submissions will be open until midnight on Nov. 15.

Please email Lauren Gorla at lgorla@macon.com or send us a message on Facebook with any questions.