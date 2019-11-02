Body found in parking lot of Macon business

A body was found in the parking lot of business in Macon early Saturday, the coroner says.

No foul play is suspected, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

An autopsy is expected Monday at a GBI crime lab in hopes of identifying the black male and determining his cause of death, Jones said.

No identification was found on the man, believed to have been in his early 50s. He was described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds, Jones said.

There is a tattoo of a panther on the left side of his chest and a patch on his chest that indicates he may have been receiving chemotherapy, Jones said.

The man’s body was discovered at 6:30 a.m. in the Open MRI parking lot at 1504 Hardaman Ave., Jones said.

“He was found — by ... ladies going to work— lying in the parking lot dead,” Jones said.

Anyone with information related to the man’s identity is asked to contact Jones at 478-256-6716.