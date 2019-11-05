Read for the Record is a chance to ‘share in a child’s reading journey’ in Middle Georgia

If you love to read, the United Way of Central Georgia needs your help.

Read for the Record, which increases awareness of the importance of early childhood literacy, will be held Thursday, Nov. 7.

The plan is to have volunteers read “Thank you, Omu” by Oge Mora to students at 27 elementary schools in five Central Georgia counties: Bibb, Houston, Monroe, Crawford, and Jones, according to a press release from United Way of Central Georgia.

United Way is looking for 400 volunteers to make this major reading event possible.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We are calling all parents, grandparents, neighbors, friends and community members,” said JoLee Henson, volunteer engagement specialist, United Way.

“It’s important that our community members recognize that when a child isn’t reading proficiently at certain milestones, there’s a direct connection to continuing test scores and eventually graduation rates.”

Volunteers will read to the children for 30 minutes, depending on the needs of the school, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sylvia McGee, AARP Experience Corps project manager, United Way, calls the event a “shared literacy celebration.”

“This event is giving a voice to (the childhood literacy issue) and community members get to share in a child’s reading journey,” she said.

For information on how to volunteer, visit unitedwaycg.org