Here’s a list of Veterans Day events in Middle Georgia

Here is a roundup of Veterans Day events in Middle Georgia in November:

David Perdue Elementary School will have ceremony on Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. The event will honor students’ family members who are veterans or active duty military. Refreshments will be served before the program at 8:45 a.m.

Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb County, for the fourth year, will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at Coleman Hill. The Nov. 11 event begins at 11 a.m. at the 151st Machine Gun Battalion, 42nd Rainbow Division monument, which recognizes members of the unit killed in World War I. Middle Georgia State President Christopher Blake and Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert will speak.

A Nov. 11 ceremony will be held at Warner Robins City Hall at 11 a.m. The featured speaker is retired Air Force Maj. Timothy Baggerly, who served with the J-STARS unit and deployed in the Global War on Terror.





Linwood Cemetery in Macon is holding its annual ceremony Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaac Thomas will be the featured speaker.





On Nov. 11. Macon Memorial Park will hold its annual service beginning at 11 a.m. It will include a picture display of all local war dead killed in the Vietnam War.





The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin will hold a ceremony on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. in the auditorium. This year there will be a focus on female veterans and there will be a parade downtown later in the afternoon.





Also, the Macon Transit Authority has announced that starting Nov. 11, all honorably discharged veterans 65 and older will be able to permanently ride for free.

Veterans can enroll at the MTA office in the Terminal Station building at 200 Cherry St. downtown. They must bring identification proving age military service.

