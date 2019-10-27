Man shot in Warner Robins following domestic incident, and other crime news

Here is a roundup of crime news in from the past week:

Suspect identified in Saturday shooting

A Warner Robins man was shot Saturday night shortly after police were called to his apartment over a domestic argument.

The 25-year-old victim, who was not identified, lived in an apartment on Wellborn Road, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. Officers were called to a report of a shooting there at about 8:30 p.m. The victim, who was conscious and alert, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and underwent surgery.

Officers were called to the same apartment earlier in the evening after an argument between the victim and Lexus Bell, 23. When a friend came to pick up the victim, Bell damaged the friend’s vehicle, the release stated. She was arrested for criminal trespass and was in custody when the shooting happened. A potential suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Woman shot on Jeffersonville Road

A woman was shot in the right leg while walking down Jeffersonville Road on Tuesday, according to Bibb County deputies.

The shooting happened at 7:54 p.m. near Roseview Drive. The 21-year-old victim, who was not identified, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and was in stable condition.

Investigators were told that she was walking down the road when an unknown person began shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man accused of ramming truck into store

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly drove his truck into a convenience store.

The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. at the Exxon station at 4290 Dellwood Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

John Andrew Gillespie, 33, of Toomsboro, allegedly drove a large red Dodge Ram truck into the store multiple times, then drove away.

The clerk told deputies Gillespie was angry and yelling in the parking lot prior to driving into the building.

Deputies learned that shortly after the incident, Gillespie wrecked on Thomaston Road near the Monroe County line. Deputies found Gillespie in the vehicle, which was stuck in the ditch.

He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and hit and run.

Man caught stealing copper wiring from building, deputies say

A man was arrested Oct. 20 after Bibb County deputies found him stealing copper wiring from a building at Crystal Lake Apartments, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Deputies went to 1000 Crystal Lake Circle after a report of a suspicious person in the building. They determined that Gregory Duane Williams, 26, of Warner Robins, was stealing copper wire, the release stated. Deputies found a Taurus handgun on him.

Williams was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held on a $14,150 bond.

Man robs Subway on Pio Nono

A gunman robbed the Subway restaurant at 4108 Pio Nono Avenue on Friday.

At about 8:40 p.m. an armed man wearing a mask entered the store and demanded that an employee give him money from the register. He fled with an undisclosed amount.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.