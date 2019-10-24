‘Why did this happen?’ Family of man crushed to death in Macon factory demands answers

The family of a 59-year-old temporary worker who died last week after he was crushed by pallets at the Nichiha plant in south Bibb County gathered outside the county courthouse Thursday and demanded answers.

Relatives of Willie Bonner, the man who was killed when authorities say he was knocked onto a conveyor belt by a robotic arm, along with the family’s lawyers said the company has still, more than a week after the fatal Oct. 16 incident, not reached out to Bonner’s kin.

The Bonner family contingent that gathered at the courthouse steps on Mulberry Street was there in large part to declare its intention to possibly file a wrongful-death and products-liability lawsuit.

The plant on Avondale Mill Road near Middle Georgia Regional Airport manufactures wall panels and siding.

“We know for a fact there is a full video of the incident that people have seen,” said attorney L. Chris Stewart, of Atlanta, whose firm is representing the Bonners. “I’ve had situations where a company had a video ... and to head off everything they were just up front. They just let us see an edited portion of it, brought us into their office, worked it out with the family, and it was just a lot different.”

Stewart described Bonner, an Army veteran who had worked at the plant as an employee of Premier Staffing Unlimited since August, as “a great father” of three children. A sister described Bonner as “jolly, very outgoing, very friendly.”

“He’s gone,” Stewart said, “for absolutely no reason. ... Of course, technology has to advance — robotic this and robotic that — but we need to make sure that human beings don’t die in the process. Why did this happen? ... The biggest disrespectful thing is that the Nichiha company has not contacted the family. They put out a press release ... but they didn’t even call. ... At least have the respect to call.”

A message left for a company spokesman seeking comment Thursday was not immediately returned.

Stewart cited repeated safety infractions at the plant and fines for violations.

“When you make over $1 billion a year, you don’t have to listen to a $100,000 fine,” the lawyer said. “So hopefully they’ll listen to the lawsuit that will be coming.”

Ronique Brown, Bonner’s daughter, sobbed while speaking of her loss.

“We demand answers,” Brown said.

Bonner’s sister, Ruby Young, spoke of her grief, saying, “My brother went to work. He went to a safe haven. ... He went going to earn a living and he never came home. Why?”

The company last week in a statement about Bonner’s death said, “We are saddened and shocked by this loss of life and are committed to doing all we can to understand how this tragedy occurred and to prevent it from happening again. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bonner.”

Stewart, the family’s lawyer, said he wants to know why a robotic arm apparently malfunctioned and knocked Bonner onto a conveyor belt.

“Can’t they just tell us what, exactly, happened?” he said.

“At least tell the lawyers that we can come see the video,” he added. “It’s very simple ways that these situations can always be resolved. But when companies don’t want to come forward and take care of someone, then it has to go the legal route.”