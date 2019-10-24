Buy books that ‘go back all the way to the 80s’ at Macon’s Old Book Sale

For more than 50 years, Macon community members have been donating books for the semi-annual Old Book Sale hosted by Friends of the Library Macon. This year, 90 percent of the books that are being sold have been donated.

“(Macon) seems to be a community of readers, because we get wonderful donations just from from local people and always have, in all kinds of categories,” said Joan Deegan, co-chair. book sale.

The sale, October 25-27, will offer more than 50 categories of books including history, performing arts, horror, and supernatural, as well as religion and lots of cookbooks.

Many of the books range from 50 cents to three dollars. On Sunday, Oct. 27, books will be half off.

The book sale will also have a section called “Choice” that is specifically designed for book collectors. These books are typically rare and more expensive than the other categories and can possibly include some first edition books.

There also will be a kids and teens section.

“[The books] are in perfect, perfect condition. And they go back all the way to the 80s when, you know, (there were) fabulous children’s book authors with illustrations that make reading to a child and then reading when you’re a young person so addictive,” Deegan said.

Typically, more than 2,000 people attend the sale. Deegan suggests that guests come to more than one day of the sale because of the large stock of books they have. She said that there may be new books on display each day of the sale.

All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the libraries of Macon. The proceeds help the libraries purchase new books, as well as, continue to offer various programs.

“Programming has become very, very important in libraries because libraries are becoming very much like community centers,” Deegan said.

If You Go

The books sale will be held at Riverstreet Corners Shopping Center, 2720 Riverside Dr., Macon