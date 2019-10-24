Macon resident, DOE official seeks governor appointment for Isakson’s seat

A. Wayne Johnson, a Macon resident and Mercer University graduate, on Thursday announced plans to seek Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointment to the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnny Isakson, according to a press release.

Isakson is retiring at the end of this year due to health issues.

A special election will be to be held in Nov. 3, 2020. Kemp’s appointee will serve until the special election, then the winner of the election will serve out Isakson’s term, which ends in 2022.

Johnson, 67, said he has resigned from the position as chief operating officer and chief strategy and transformation officer for Federal Student Aid where he served for the past two and a half years.

In that role, Johnson oversaw the $1.4 trillion federal student loan program.

In his press release, Johnson outlined a plan that would give students $50,000 grants for college or vocational schools, and that he said would wipe out existing student debt of up to $50,000. It would be funded with a 1% tax on all employers.

”My service in Washington taught me that we need changes in the law to save Americans from going into severe debt just to get a college education,” Johnson said in a release. “I have a plan that is fair, fiscally responsible and future-oriented so that the citizens of Georgia and across America can afford a college education.”

“Employers say they need a better trained workforce. My plan sets forth an easy way to achieve that important goal.”

Johnson said he would also work on helping Georgia get federal funds for infrastructure projects, maintaining and expanding military bases in the state, protecting the border from unlawful entry, developing alternative energy, reducing prescription drug costs and making it easier to cover health care costs.

Johnson, who said he will run as as a Republican, is a U.S. Army veteran with a doctorate in higher education leadership from Mercer.

Johnson joins Georgia House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price as other Republicans who have submitted applications for Isakson’s seat.

Others from Middle Georgia have also applied in the online process.