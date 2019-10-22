Should Macon-Bibb employees get time off to vote? Proposal not down for the count yet

Two proposals to give Macon-Bibb employees time off to vote and engage in civic activities stalled again Tuesday. But this may not be the last time the issue comes up.

One plan would have given employees a full holiday for the November election in even number years. The other would have given employees a half day off each quarter to vote or engage in other civic activities.

The proposals had been previously tabled in committee. Commissioner Virgil Watkins brought both plans back up at Tuesday’s committee meetings. With each one a motion was made to untable the proposals, but neither got enough votes.

There was no discussion. Only Watkins and Commissioner Elaine Lucas voted to untable the proposals.

Watkins said after the meeting that he will likely bring the proposals back up again.

“I would appreciate a yes or no vote at some point,” he said. “Until we get an up or down vote, I will probably keep it around.”

Commissioner Mallory Jones, who voted against untabling, said one reason he is opposed is the cost.

“We are paying for something we are not getting,” he said. “We are not getting services during that time.”

He said early voting, plus absentee voting, gives people ample opportunity to vote without giving them time off.

Watkins argues that Macon-Bibb employees who live outside of the county may have trouble getting to the polls to vote.

Wakins said he knows of several other local governments in Georgia that have considered election day holidays, but he did not know of one where the idea has been approved.

Georgia law requires employers to give workers two hours off to vote, but only if the employee gives advance notice, and also only if the polls are not open at least two hours before or after the employee’s shift.