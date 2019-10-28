Here’s a list of candidates running for mayor, commissioner in Macon-Bibb County

The election for the next Macon-Bibb County mayor is still months away, but already voters have plenty of choices.

Nine candidates have now filed paperwork with the Board of Elections office to raise funds to run for mayor, and another says he will file soon.

The latest tofile is Cliffard Whitby, a Macon developer and former chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. In 2018 Whitby was tried on charges that he funneled bribes to former Bibb County School Superintendent Romain Dallemand, but Whitby was acquitted.

Others who have filed to run for mayor are:

Virgil Watkins, District 8 commissioner

Verbin Weaver, construction worker and local Democratic Party activist

Blake Sullivan, a forestry consultant who serves on several local boards

Charles Olson, manager of the 1842 Inn

Michael McKeever, logistics manager at Robins Air Force Base

Chatavia Ane’qua Callaway, entrepreneur

Lester Miller, school board president

Larry Schlesinger, District 2 commissioner

Also running is Stanley Stewart, a former educator who operates an advertising company. Stewart said he plans to file his paperwork this week.

Two people who were thought to be potential candidates have decided against a run for mayor.

District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas and former Macon mayor Jack Ellis were considering it, but both are now supporting Whitby.

Lucas said she will seek re-election to her commission seat.

Several candidates have also filed to run for commission seats.

Weston Stroud and Willie Lee Frazier are seeking Larry Schlesinger’s District 2 seat.

Louie Lamar Hargrove, Christopher James Carter and Seth Clark are running for the District 5 seat held by Bert Bivins, who is not seeking re-election.

Raymond Eugene Wilder is seeking Joe Allen’s District 6 seat.

Janet Andrews Miley and William Lee Howell are seeking Scotty Shepherd’s District 7 seat.

Valerie Wynn has filed to seek re-election to her District 1 post, and thus far no one else has filed.

The election will be held May 26. Qualifying will be held May 2-8. Candidates do not have to file papers for fundraising in order to qualify, so the true field of candidates will not be known until qualifying is over.

Current Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert is term limited from seeking office again. His term expires at the end of 2020.