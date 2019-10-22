How 200 T-shirts in Milledgeville ‘give people a voice when they feel helpless’

If you’re driving through downtown Milledgeville or visiting Georgia College’s campus this week, you’ll most likely notice more than 200 T-shirts hanging from clotheslines strung between trees.

The shirts are part of the Clothesline Project that draws attention to the all victims of violence, not just women.

The national project started in 1990 in Massachusetts after a group of women read a report that during the same time that 58,000 soldiers died in the Vietnam War, 51,000 women were killed by a domestic or intimate partner.

Georgia College’s effort started in 2003 when Jennifer Graham, current director of the College’s Women’s Center, was a student and was asked by a professor to help start the project with a friend.

Graham visited the Center for Women at Emory University to view their Clothesline Project and borrow shirts to hang on campus. Roughly 50 shirts were made during the first year of the project and now more than 900 have been made.

All of the shirts have been made by either a college student, faculty member or community member. Anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence is welcome to stop by and make a T-shirt, Graham said.

Katie Worrell, a Georgia College freshman, said she almost broke down in tears when she saw the display Monday. “It gives people a voice when they feel helpless and powerless,” Worrell said.

The project will be on display from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. all week, according to a news release from the university. Anyone interested can create a T-shirt for free at the provided crafts table.