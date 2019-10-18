Dogs were dressed as unicorns, police and even Batman at Macon’s Howl-O-Ween event

Humans have a couple more weeks before we celebrate Halloween, but pooches in Macon got an early start.

Dogs and their two-legged friends gathered Thursday at the 2019 Howl-O-Ween event at the Macon Dog Park on Adams Street.

Some of the dogs dressed as a police officer, a prisoner and others wore costumes that included a unicorn horn and rainbow tutu (you can’t go wrong with the classics.)

Popular among the children attending was a Yorkie named Bella, who was wearing a black tutu and a smiling pumpkin.

Knuckles, a Doberman wearing a Batman costume, also found himself in the spotlight a few times showing off his skills on the obstacle course.

The event was to foster community engagement and to get folks (and dogs) out of the house to meet new friends, said Sonya Jones, Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department, which organized the event.

The evening of fun ended with a costume competition with the top prize being a “Good Dogs” music CD.

More dog-friendly events are planned at the park including a “Yappy Hour” on November 16 and “Santa Paws” on December 16.

For more information about the dog park and other events visit the Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department website.