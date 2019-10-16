New facility at Middle Georgia Regional Airport will create more than 100 jobs next year

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas-based aircraft-painting company announced Wednesday that it will build new hangers at Middle Georgia Regional Airport as part of a facility that will employ about 115 people.

Four hangers the company, Dean Baldwin Painting, will build are part of a $21.45 million project here that could be completed as soon as the fall of next year on property on the airport’s south side.

The company strips and paints commercial and military aircraft, including 737s, 757s, C-130s and C-17s.

The 127,000-square-foot facility will face Avondale Mill Road beside the former Boeing building just west of Ga. 247 in south Bibb County.

Company CEO Barbara Baldwin-McNulty, who was in town for Wednesday’s announcement, said many of the workers who’ll be hired won’t need to have experience working on airplanes or be experienced painters.

“We take people off the street that have no college,” she said. “I mean, there’ll be managers (hired), but the majority — 80% of our workforce — is floor people, production people. ... They don’t have to have a tech degree. ... We take them from no skill at all and train them to a skill level.”

Baldwin-McNulty said Macon’s location and the people the company encountered here sealed the deal on why it chose Middle Georgia.

Founded in Miami in 1965 and now headquartered near San Antonio, Dean Baldwin also has major, state-of-the-art aircraft-painting facilities in New Mexico and Indiana.

The Macon site will be its third-largest operation.