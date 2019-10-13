Plot to drop off drugs to inmate on work detail busted, Bibb sheriff’s office says

SHARE COPY LINK

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Bibb jail inmate in more trouble

Three people are facing charges in an alleged attempt to drop off drugs to a Bibb County jail inmate on a work detail.

A tip led jailers to monitor the phone calls of inmate John William Haygood, 40, according to a sheriff’s office release. He allegedly told his girlfriend how to drop off drugs so that he could pick the contraband up while working at the sheriff’s office car wash and gas pumps.

Investigators watched Kyle Quinton Guilliams, 21, a friend of Haygood’s, drop off a package in a trash can on 7th Street at the gas pumps, the release stated. Deputies recovered the package and found three grams of methamphetamine and tobacco contraband. They later learned Guilliams had put the items in the wrong location, and was supposed to have dropped the package at the gas pumps on Hazel Street, the release stated. He was arrested later.

On Oct. 9, Shelia Marie Page, 39, attempted to drop off tobacco contraband at the Hazel Street gas pumps, the release stated. She was arrested at the scene.

Page was charged with use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, use of communication facility in a drug transaction, attempt of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On Sunday she was still in jail with no bond set.

Guilliams was charged with use of communication facilty in a drug transaction, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also remains in jail with no bond set.

Haygood was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, attempt of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in a drug transaction.

Antonio Marque Chapman is being sought in connection with a shooting at a party in Macon early Saturday. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Man shot multiple times at Macon party

A person of interest is being sought in connection with a shooting at a party early Saturday in which a man was shot multiple times.

The incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. on Thomas Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies were told that a party was going on and the victim got into a fight with an unknown man, who pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim, described only as a 27-year-old black male, from Macon, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by private vehicle. He is listed in stable condition.

Antonio Marquez Chapman, 37, is sought as a person of interest. Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has other information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPS worker accused of stealing drugs from VA packages

A UPS worker was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole drugs from VA packages.

Austin Wade Edwards, 19, of Roberta, was charged with theft by taking and possession of Schedule 1 or II controlled substances with intent to distribute, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release

He allegedly opened 11 packages from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs containing hydrocodone, a pain reliever containing opiods, then sold the drugs.

He remained in jail as of Sunday with no bond set.

Arrest made after resident follows burglary suspect

A man was charged with burglary Thursday after some teamwork between the victim’s family and Bibb deputies.

Deputies responded to an address in the 2400 block of Anthony Drive after a man was found in a home without permission, according to a sheriff’s office release. Deputies en route were informed that family members of the homeowner were following the suspect down Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies were able to make the arrest in the parking lot of Captain D’s.

Samuel Oliver Spivey, 40, of Macon, was charged with burglary. He remains in jail with no bond set.

Two charged in robbery spree

Two teens have been charged in connection with a string of armed robberies on Oct. 5.

A 16-year-old was arrested Oct. 7 after an off-duty deputy spotted him, according to a release. On Wednesday a second suspect, Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett, 18, turned himself in. Both are charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

The robberies began at about 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 5 when two masked suspects approached a woman on Moreland Avenue and demanded her vehicle. They took it and fled.

About two hours later, two suspects fitting the same description tried to rob the Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road, firing a couple of shots in the air. The cashier couldn’t open the safe and they fled in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, a Hyundai Sante Fe.

A few minutes later, two suspects fitting the same description, including the vehicle, robbed two patrons at the NuWay on Bloomfield Road. A few minutes after that, the suspects robbed a man on Bloomfield Road as he was standing in his yard.

Barrett remains in jail with no bond set. The juvenile was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.