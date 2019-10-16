12-year-old Macon entrepreneur used ‘gallon of paint and dreams’ to kickstart his sweet business

SHARE COPY LINK

Seven Powell, a 12-year-old local entrepreneur, is quickly making a name for himself and his mother, who is his partner in a sweet business.

On a typical business day, Seven busies himself with his routine, preparing the popcorn machine, carefully placing cake pops in their stand, and turning on the flashing lights around the entrance sign that reads, Seven’s Heaven Lemonade & Sweet Treats.

Seven is the mastermind behind the lemonade stand turned sweet shop that he and his mother, Bridget Robinson, operate at the Macon Flea Market on Eisenhower Parkway.

When the mother and son moved to Georgia in 2016, Robinson told her son that they would not be able to afford a vacation that year. Seven asked permission to sell lemonade in hopes of earning some extra money. That idea kick started what would soon become the small business.

“I had to put two and two together and try to figure out how to make this happen for him,” Robinson said. “So I decided, ‘I know what I can do. I can make this a learning experience.’”

Robinson said she worked with her son to come up with a name for his business and to set operating hours.

She knew they needed to create an interesting product that would keep customers coming back. The pair decided to sell different flavors of lemonade and candy apples each week for the rest of the summer.

“I had never made a candy apple in my life, but we’re going to try this,” Robinson recalled.

The weekly themed treats quickly became a hit for two summers in a row.

Even though the summers eventually ended, the demand did not. Robinson counted all the money they had earned from selling lemonade and began looking for a shop.

“We had a gallon of paint and dreams,” Robinson said.“

After paying for the booth at the flea market, they continued to save all the money they earned to buy machines for popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy, as well as a refrigerator.

However, Seven’s Heaven is far from done growing. Seven said he hopes to turn the store into a chain with locations in malls and shopping centers.

“Have you ever been to Target?” Powell asked. “Imagine that but with lots of cool lights and lots of candy and stuff.”

Robinson stresses the importance of staying focused to her son so that he can reach those goals some day.

As any 12-year-old who works with his mother would, Seven “fires” Robinson a few times a week. Robinson said she always gets her job back pretty quickly when he remembers that she’s the one who does all the cooking.

Seven said that his favorite part of the store is the popcorn. He loves to walk around the market with trays of free samples to advertise and to let the smell of it draw people in. He said that many of the other vendors have become recurring customers and are very supportive.

The popularity of the business is building a small celebrity status for Robinson and Seven.

Robinson said she was in a drive through recently when the woman working at the restaurant asked, “Are you Bridget?” and told Robinson that she had been wanting to come by and see the store.

Another woman gathered her family and drove an hour and a half, just to come try the lemonade and meet the team behind it, Robinson said.

There are also a number of young people who come in to meet Seven and take his picture.

Robinson said her hope is that they can create a place that reminds people of a time that was fun and where people can “sit down and have some lemonade and just interact, just be at peace, be without your problems.”

Although Seven started his entrepreneurial career at an early age, he is sure to thank his mom for supporting him.

“The night before last, I was in the kitchen, up pretty late making things and putting stuff together,” Robinson said, “and he goes ‘Mom, thank you. I appreciate you for making this business work for me.’”

“And then I went straight back to sleep,” Seven said.