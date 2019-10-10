Did you test your smoke alarm this month? Here’s a list of home fire safety tips

SHARE COPY LINK

As the temperature starts to dip in Middle Georgia, the risk of fires in the home increases, according to fire safety experts.

That’s why the American Red Cross offers reminders and tips now for staying safe from fires in your home.

“Install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less,” said Danella Hughes, spokesperson, regional disaster office, Red Cross in Georgia.

The Red Cross makes these and other suggestions for your family’s escape plan and safety:

Include at least two ways to get out of each room in the house.

Select a meeting place a safe distance away from the home.

Test smoke alarms monthly.

For more tips, watch a video at macon.com or visit redcross.org/homefires