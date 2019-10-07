Sister of missing man believes body found in East Dublin is her brother

SHARE COPY LINK

The family of a man last seen at an East Dublin motel believes a body found last week near the motel is him.

Brian Samples, 43, was last seen alive on July 6 at the Red Carpet Inn in East Dublin. On Wednesday, law enforcement officers searching a thickly wooded area about a quarter of a mile behind the motel found human remains, East Dublin Police Chief Bill Luecke confirmed Monday.

He said the body has been turned over to the GBI crime lab for DNA testing to confirm the identity. He said he expects to hear back in a couple of weeks. The searchers were looking for Samples when the body was found, he said.

Samples’ sister, Lori Duncan, said she believes it is him.

“Our prayer has been from the beginning that we could bring Brian home,” Duncan said. “Even though obviously this isn’t the way we wanted to bring him home, God has answered our prayers.”

Although neither Samples nor his family is from East Dublin, family members have been in the area regularly looking for him since he disappeared. On Sept. 28 they had a large search in the area where his body was found. Luecke said officers decided to go back and search the area again.

Samples, who is from Buford, had been staying in Dodge County when he entered a court-ordered rehabilitation facility. Family members described him as a good-hearted, outgoing person who was devoted to his family, but he struggled with methamphetamine addiction. He had been in recovery but relapsed prior to his disappearance.

The last contact with him was by cell phone, in which he said he feared being robbed, family members said. His car and belongings were found at the motel.

“I truly believe he met with something evil,” Duncan said. “I hope we will find justice for Brian.”