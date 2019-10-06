Three killed in crash at Robins Air Force Base security gate identified

Vehicles enter the Russell Parkway gate at Robins Air Force Base on Sunday, two days after three men died in a crash with a security barrier at the gate. According to the base, the barrier was activated when the driver ignored orders to stop and sped through the gate. wcrenshaw@macon.com

The names of the three men who were killed when their vehicle crashed into a security barrier at a Robins Air Force Base gate have been released.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the deceased as Yaney Perez-Perez, 20, Adar Lopez-Morales and Evelio Perez.

Galpin did not have the ages of Morales or Perez and said he had no other information about them.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday a vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate at the base and the driver failed to comply with a sentry’s order to stop, according to a base release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When the vehicle accelerated through the gate, a barrier was activated and the vehicle crashed into it.

Base spokesman Roland Leach said Sunday there was no further information to release.

Moises Velez, a community advocate and editor of Que Pasa, a Spanish language newspaper in Macon, said he has been in touch with a brother of one of the deceased. Velez said they are all from Guatemala.

He said their attempts to enter the base could have been a mistake.

“My guess is that they got scared,” Velez said.

Galpin said on Saturday it was not known why the men tried to drive onto the base.

“That’s our problem ... Why were they trying to get on base — unless they didn’t know where they were,” Galpin said.“

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead on the scene, the release said. The other passenger was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he later died, according to the release.

“This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base,” Air Force Col. Katrina Stephens, 78th Air Base Wing vice commander, said in the release. “We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those lost,” Stephens said.

Reporter Becky Purser contributed to this report