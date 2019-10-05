Macon man killed in out-of-state crash. Witnesses attempted CPR.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Macon man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in Franklin County, Washington.

Joseph T. Flewellyn, 21, was driving a blue 2001 Ford F-350 pickup north on Wash. 395 about nine miles north of Pasco when he drove off the roadway and into the median at 10:50 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol crash report.

Flewellyn over-corrected and his pickup rolled over, the report said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It is unknown why Mr. Flewellyn left the roadway,” Washington State Trooper Sarah Clasen said in an email. “There was no indication or witness reports of any objects in the roadway.

“Witnesses attempted CPR until aid crews arrived but Mr. Flewellyn was unable to be revived,” she said.

The crash remains under investigation.