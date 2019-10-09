Here’s how MTA is working to provide a ‘sense of independence’ for Paratransit riders

SHARE COPY LINK

Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority has made more changes to help those who use their services. This summer, MTA introduced smart cards for riders to replace paper tickets to improve convenience for bus riders.

Now, MTA is offering those who use the Paratransit service some extra help with ticket purchases. Riders are able to purchase tickets for the the service at two Macon locations:

MTA office, 2737 Broadway

MTA Terminal State office, 200 Cherry Street

Ticket may be purchased at both locations on Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Now, the Macon Transit Authority has two convenient locations to serve our Paratransit riders. In addition to safety, ease and convenience are always our goals,” said Craig Ross, MTA CEO, in a press release.

The bus is for Macon citizens who have disabilities. It operates around a 3/4 mile of the fixed bus route so anywhere the city bus goes Paratransit can also go.

The service picks up its riders from their homes, by appointment, and takes them to a variety of destinations in Macon as long as riders can provide a specific address for their destination, according to Weston Stroud, MTA transit planner.

Gloria Gardener has been riding the Paratransit for six years to get to and from work.

“(The Paratransit drivers) know me and they know what I need. It’s like building friendships,” Gardener said.

“You have to work with (the Paratransit) but it gives you a sense of independence.”

The Paratransit manages between 120-160 rides each day, according to MTA.

“A lot of times people just don’t know where the buses are or how frequently they come so a big portion of (the Paratransit) is education, as well as, providing transportation for those who do qualify,” Stroud said.

Paratransit Applications

Riders must complete an application, gather documents from their doctor and complete an interview with an employee at MTA office to assess their need and eligibility for the service.

Applications are available at the Broadway office, applications can be mailed or can be obtained online, according to the Paratransit Service Riders Handbook.

Rates to ride

The Paratransit rate is $2.50. Riders also may purchase a smart card, which allows riders to purchase a 20 ride pass for $40 or a monthly pass for $100.

How to schedule a ride

Call 478.803.2521 for hours of operation and to arrange a ride.