Local faith-based organization focuses on helping the homeless, domestic violence survivors

Editor’s Note: This is an occasional series featuring conversations with leaders of area nonprofit organizations that provide a variety of services and support to many in the community.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia seeks to serve the community through faith-based aid to the area’s homeless.

The Telegraph spoke to Pat Chastain, CEO of the Rescue Mission, to learn more about the organization and how it helps.

Q: How would you describe what your organization does?

We specialize in taking people off the street. We believe that change is possible through Jesus. So we have a recovery program ( for addiction and for survivors of domestic violence) by offering men, women, and children, Jesus Christ.

Q: How long has the organization been serving the community and how many people work and volunteer there?

A: We’ve been around for more than six years. We have more than 25 employees and hundreds of volunteers.

Q: What is the newest or most unique program or service that you provide?

A: We provide shelter for men, women, and children, but we’re really excited to provide a recovery program and shelter for women and their children.

Q: Do you have an annual event or special community activity that readers should know about?

A: We have Christmas, Easter, and Pentecost meals that we cook in house and deliver. We also have an annual fundraiser called the Five Star Annual Kevin Brown Russell Henley Celebrity Classic, which is a head-to-head golf match (that was held last month.) Even though the event is over, we’re still accepting monetary donations.

To learn more about the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia visit our website or call 478-743-5445.