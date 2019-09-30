10-year-old boy dies in south Bibb County car wreck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 10-year-old boy died in a car crash on Hawkinsville Road Sunday morning, officials said.

At 9:28 a.m., Jessie Tidwell, 31 of Macon, was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger south on Hawkinsville Road and lost control of the vehicle past Avondale Mill Road in south Bibb County, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. His son, Emanuel Tidwell, was in the front seat of the vehicle when it crashed.

Both were ejected from the vehicle after it struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Emanuel Tidwell was pronounced dead at the scene, Jones said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jessie Tidwell was transported to Navicent Health and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the wreck.