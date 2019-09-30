Macon news of the week: Georgia National Fair, vaping death, abortion law arguments

Our favorite photos from the Georgia National Fair through the years The Georgia National Fair is opening for the 30th time on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Here are some photos from the fair in the past. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia National Fair is opening for the 30th time on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Here are some photos from the fair in the past.

Missed any of the big stories last week? Want to know what’s coming up this week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

The Georgia National Fair returns this week

On Thursday, the Georgia National Fair in Perry will open its gates for the 30th year.

The fair includes a variety of shows and entertainment. Show competitions feature cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits and llama. It also has a midway and a concert lineup that includes the Oak Ridge Boys, Confederate Railroad, George Clinton and others.

And who could forget all that food?

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except the first day when it opens at 3 p.m.

Federal judge hears arguments over Georgia’s abortion law

Last week, a federal judge heard arguments regarding Georgia’s new abortion law that is set to take effect next year, the Associated Press reports.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in May. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Most women realize they’re expecting around weeks four through seven, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

The new law allows certain exceptions for rape and incest — provided that a police report is filed. It also allows for abortions in cases where the mother’s life is at risk or the child is deemed not viable due to a severe medical condition.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights in June filed a lawsuit in an effort to block the law from taking effect and have it declared unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said he plans to rule as soon as possible on a request to keep the law from taking effect while the constitutional challenge is pending.

“Heartbeat” bills have been challenged in courts across the nation. A federal judge in Kentucky prevented that state’s law from taking effect earlier this year. Judges struck down Iowa and North Dakota’s fetal heartbeat laws in recent years. Several other states passed similar abortion laws this year.

Georgia Tech basketball banned from postseason

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team received sanctions from the NCAA last week that includes a ban on postseason play for the upcoming season.

The Associated Press reports the sanctions handed down by the NCAA also included four years probation, a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000, plus 2% of the program’s budget.

The sanctions come following major recruiting violations committed by a former assistant coach and an ex-friend of current head coach Josh Pastner.

Man dies from vaping-related illness in Georgia

Georgia reported its first vaping-related death last week.

A news release from the Georgia Department of Health reported the patient was a man who had a history of heavy nicotine vaping but none of vaping THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. He did not live in the metro Atlanta area, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Associated Press reports there are nine confirmed vaping-related illness cases in Georgia. The patients were 18 to 68 years old with an average age of 26 years, and they include seven males.

As of Sept. 27, 805 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 46 states and 1 U.S. territory. Twelve people have died nationwide.

