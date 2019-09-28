Action-packed aerial maneuvers overhead Saturday at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show at Robins

A Telegraph Reporter road on this plane that will be featured at the Air Show Reporter Jenna Eason road on a Beechcraft Model 18 plane with other reporters. The plane with be featured in the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show at the Robins Air Force Base. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporter Jenna Eason road on a Beechcraft Model 18 plane with other reporters. The plane with be featured in the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show at the Robins Air Force Base.

The two-day Thunder Over Georgia Air Show opens Saturday with action-packed aerial and ground demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food and music.

About 200,000 people are expected to be shuttled on and off Robins Air Force Base during the course of the event that’s projected to dump about $24 million into the local economy.

The air show continues until 4 p.m. Saturday and resumes Sunday. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. each day.

The public can catch the continuously operating shuttles from two off-site parking lots: the former Boeing facility at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, 1821 Avondale Mill Road, and the other is Anchor Glass, 1044 Booth Road at the corner of Ga. 247.

The Thunderbirds headline the event and are joined by more than 20 other acts — including Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team and the Army’s Special Operations Command’s Black Daggers Parachute Team.

Maj. Whit Collins, a Warner Robins native, is expected to take to the skies Saturday with the Thunderbirds. He’s Thunderbird No. 4.

“It’s very different from the air,” said Collins when asked how his hometown looked form the air in an interview that Robins posted on its Facebook page. “I was trying to pick out all the roads.

“I picked out Watson and Russell pretty quickly.”

Collins also spotted Ga. 96, noting how much has been built along it.

“When I lived in Bonaire, it was pretty much farm fields,” said Collins, a 2002 Houton County High School graduate. “There was a sonic, a gas station and a food store.”

For more on the air show, come back to macon.com for updates.