10-year-old dies, 2 other children taken to hospital after Monroe County wreck

A 10-year-old child from Forsyth died in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Monroe County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

An adult and two other children were also in the vehicle about 7 p.m. when the car apparently went off the road and struck a tree at GA 19 and Lorraine Woods Drive, the release said.

The driver, 33-year-old Michael Deandre Brown of Macon, sustained minor injuries.

The three children were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jamarrien Brown was pronounced dead on arrival, the release said. A 5-month-old girl and 8-year-old girl were being observed Sunday.

The accident is under investigation, and citations and charges may be pending, the release said.