Sanford Stadium’s largest crowed ever watched UGA win, plus other big Middle Ga. news

‘This is why you come to UGA.’ Kirby Smart speaks after 23-17 win over Notre Dame University of Georgia Bulldogs won 23-17 over Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke on his team's passion and hustle following the game, and complimented D'Andre Swift and Jake Fromm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Georgia Bulldogs won 23-17 over Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke on his team's passion and hustle following the game, and complimented D'Andre Swift and Jake Fromm.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Plans for new Perry hotel in the works

A hotel developer who once planned to build on the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is now planning to build on property nearby.

Bran Hospitality is planning to build a Hilton Garden Inn on property it owns near the fairgrounds, according to a news release. The hotel will be built on property adjacent to the Hampton Inn, which the company owns, off Ball Street at Interstate 75, north of the fairgrounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The company was planning to build a Hilton Garden Inn next to the Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the fairgrounds, but that fell through over state bond requirements.

The new hotel will have 94 rooms, a full restaurant, bar and banquet space.

Want to know more about it? Read here.

Convicted killer gets new trial because of botched court transcript

A man convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Georgia will get a new trial because an unlicensed court reporter faking her job filed a flawed trial transcript.

Antonio Jerome Magee was convicted in 2008 for the 2005 killing of girlfriend Mary Rodgers, who with Magee and their infant daughter, fled to Columbus, Georgia, from Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina.

Muscogee Superior Court Judge William Rumer ruled Magee was denied due process under the 5th and 14th Amendments because the state of Georgia cannot produce an accurate, certified transcript.

The court reporter in Magee’s initial trial, Sharon Dilleshaw, was allowed to transcribe the trial weeks after her professional certification was suspended. The judge who proceeded over Magee’s initial trial, Judge Robert Johnston III, resigned March 15, 2010, and died March 12, 2011.

Rumer in his new trial order tried to use random sampling to quantify the mistakes, finding an average of 4.6 errors per page, which over 301 pages would total an estimated 1,384.

Magee’s new trial is set for Sept. 23, but it’s now been postponed until late October.

Want to know more about the trial and what comes next? Read here.

Want to be a U.S. Senator?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants those interested in filling a soon-to-be-vacant Senate position to apply for the post online, the Associated Press reports.

“To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” Kemp said in a statement last week.

Three-term U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is stepping down at the end of December due to health issues. The appointee will have to defend the seat in a November 2020 election.

Georgia wins big game. Mercer loses second straight.

Georgia won an important game, and the Mercer Bears dropped their second straight game Saturday.

No. 3 UGA beat No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 in front of Sanford Stadium’s largest crowd. The Bulldogs scored 16 of their points in the second half, and 10 points in the fourth quarter.

After a 2-0 start, the Bears have lost their second straight game. Furman beat Mercer, 45-10. Furman had three players over 80 yards rushing each. The Paladins also scored five rushing touchdowns.

Here’s where you can read more on the Bulldogs or Bears.