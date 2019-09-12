Farm-to-table food, music and more coming to downtown Macon

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Loca Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Loca

Visitors to downtown Macon on Sunday will be able to get food fresh from the farm as well as other locally made products.

NewTown Macon will hold its first monthly “farmers and makers market” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Poplar Street between First and Second streets. The event will include 15 vendors with foods and other items produced locally.

The market is funded through a grant from the Downtown Challenge Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The aim of the grant is to increase food access for downtown residents.

Some areas of Macon areas are considered food deserts, devoid of fresh and nutritious foods within a one-mile radius, according to earlier reports from The Telegraph.

Among the vendors expected to be at the new market are Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle of Monroe County, which grows grass fed beef. Jail Creek Farms in Twiggs County, growing American Guinea hogs and heirloom produce, is also coming.

The market also will include live music, performed by Dean Brown and the Dubshak Band. The event is free.

“Our goal in addition to just offering the market is to provide an experience on Sundays and make sure people are enjoying downtown,” said Emily Hopkins. director of place, NewTown Macon.

The market will be held on the third Sunday of each month and live music will continue to be a feature, Hopkins said. The market will be held through October, then will be closed during the winter months and will reopen in April.

Other vendors are Green Hearts and Crafts, Good Boy Goodies, Celestial Mind and Soul, Bon Bon Macon, DkDesigns4, The Bearded Bee Homestead, Le Elegant Macaron, Li’monz Sips-n-Dips, The Savvy Smoker, The Sassy Alpaca, ChemScentsations All Natural Body Products, Macon Metal Works and Bone Creek Farms.

Hopkins said the market will also promote other farmers markets in the area, including the Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park each Wednesday and the Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway.