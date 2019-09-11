More than 40 dogs found in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Monroe County home

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Forty-four dogs, including a dead puppy, were removed from a Monroe County woman’s house earlier this week, officials say.

The owner of the dogs and her daughter were arrested on multiple charges related to the neglected dogs, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Monday, the sheriff’s deputies and animal shelter representatives were sent to 445 Unionville Road in Barnesville for a welfare check after a complaint of abandoned and neglected dogs, the release said.

The dogs were found in “deplorable conditions” inside and outside the home, the release said.

The owner agreed to surrender the dogs. Seven of dogs had missing or deformed teeth, according to the release.

The Atlanta Humane Society stepped in at the shelter’s request, assessed the dogs and took them to their facilities. The nonprofit posted on its Facebook page that all of the rescues were maltipoo dogs.

“It was a mix of poodles, Maltese and maltipoo,” Anna Lewis, public information coordinator for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. “There were adults and puppies. The dogs were being used for breeding purposes.”

Lynda Cummings was charged with seven felony counts of unlawfully and maliciously causing physical harm to an animal or animals by depriving it of a member of its body, by rendering a part of such animals body useless, and/or by seriously disfiguring such animals body, the release said.

Cumings was also charged with one felony count of unlawfully and maliciously causing a death of an animal, according to the release.

She was also charged with 36 misdemeanor counts of unlawfully and unintentionally exercising custody, control, possession or ownership of dogs by failing to provide the dogs with adequate food, water, sanitary conditions or ventilation.

Her daughter, Brandi Marzka, was arrested on the same 36 misdemeanor charges.

The dogs are receiving grooming and medical care at the Atlanta Humane Society.

“Their health is our first priority, so please understand that we do not yet know when these dogs will be available for adoption,” the nonprofit posted on Facebook. “We encourage all those interested in adopting to keep an eye on our website for the most updated information.

“Your support means everything to us, and it means happy, healthy lives for these precious dogs who have known nothing but neglect for so long,” the post said.