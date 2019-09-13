A mix of blues, reggae, country? You can hear it all live at this festival in Perry

Show your #478pride by attending these Middle Georgia events this week Here is a list of Middle Georgia events for the week of September 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of Middle Georgia events for the week of September 13, 2019.

For the 10th year, Perry officials are inviting Middle Georgians to hear some smooth tunes in one of the community’s greenspace parks.

The Perry Music Festival begins 4 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Centennial Park but Anya Turpin, Perry’s special events coordinator, said come early and you can find a good spot to park, have lunch downtown and visit some shops before the music starts.

She said come even earlier — as in late-Friday-afternoon-early — and you can also enjoy Perry’s final Food Truck Friday at the park and hear even more live music before the festival gets in the swing on Saturday.

“Friday is just another example of the opportunities we have to come out and enjoy what Perry has to offer,” Turpin said. “The music festival is such a great day but we’ve had a lot of fun with our Food Truck Friday’s this season, too, and this weekend is the last one. It runs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday with its own live band from 7 to 10 p.m. There’s lots of food from the trucks, kid’s activities and we’ll be unveiling the 2020 Perry activities calendar so what a great time to learn about all we’re doing in the coming year.”

But then comes Saturday and the festival.

“We’ve got such a range of music and our theme this year is Unity in the Community,” Turpin said. “The festival is about really good music but it’s also about the families and friends who come together to enjoy it. This year there are five performers and a DJ who plays a little of everything himself.”

Turpin said performers are DJ Mix Master T, Trombone Love, The Dubshak Band, Dam-Fi-No Band, Big Mike & the Booty Papas and Bold-N-Beautiful.

“We’ve got everything from blues to reggae to country to R&B and more,” Turpin said. “You can come for an hour and hear one group or come stay for them all and it’s free. For the best experience, I’d again say come early Saturday and grab a bite for lunch downtown, look around and do some shopping before the shops start to close and the festival starts up at 4.”

Turpin said it’s a short walk to the park and the music and there will also be more food trucks there to suit a diversity of tastes. She said alcohol will be served but outside coolers, food and alcohol aren’t permitted. Nor are pets. Bag chairs, lawn chairs and blankets, however, are encouraged.

Not only will there be music, food and things for kids to do at the festival, Turpin said Rotary Centennial Park offers its own enjoyable green space with walking trails and strolling opportunities along Big Indian Creek.

“Free, family friendly, lots of music, food vendors, a beautiful park to enjoy, our charming downtown with all it offers — I’d say it makes a great day for our Perry community and our Middle Georgia community to enjoy.”

Perry Music Festival

Where: Rotary Centennial Park, 104 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Perry

When: 4-11 p.m. Sept. 14

Cost: Free

Information: www.perry-ga.gov/event/perry-music-festival-2; 478-988-2758