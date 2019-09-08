Stolen dog bites burglar, sheriff’s office says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news over the past week:

Stolen Chihuahua bites burglar, sheriff’s office says

A woman was charged with burglary after she reported getting bitten by a dog, but investigators determined she had stolen the dog and four puppies, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies responded to an address on Lokchappee Landing on Friday after Animal Enforcement learned that Robin Marie Fender, 40, of Macon, had been bitten by a Chihuahua. After talking with Fender, deputies learned she had removed the dog and four puppies from a house on Saint Charles Place, the release stated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies learned that the owner of the dogs was in the Houston County jail and a neighbor had been caring for them. Fender broke into the house and removed the dogs without the owner’s permission, the release stated. The dogs were taken to the Animal Welfare shelter for safekeeping until the owner can get them.

Fender is being held on an $8,450 bond.

Suspect charged with attempting to stab officers

A woman is facing five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer after she allegedly tried to stab officers trying to arrest her, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

The incident happened at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Roadway Inn on Romizer Drive, the release stated. Deputies and U.S. marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a warrant on Lauren Nicole Williams, 22, of Nicholls. She was wanted on multiple charges in Cherokee County.

When officers approached Williams she pulled a knife and tried to cut them, the release stated. Officers used a Taser on her twice to detain her. No one was injured.

She is being held on a $27,700 bond.

Man shot, can’t say anything about who did it

A man shot multiple times in the legs Friday couldn’t tell investigators anything about what happened or who did it.

James Willie Thomas, 53, of Stone Mountain, was found lying in the middle of Melbourne Street at about 6:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his legs, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He gave deputies no information about what happened, the release stated.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Suspects face multiple assault charges after road shootings

Four Macon men were charged with six counts of aggravated assault each after they allegedly shot at people from a car on Sept. 2.

At 8:58 a.m. Bibb County deputies were called to Hartley Street where a 19-year-old man reported he was shot at by suspects in a silver Toyota Camry, according to a sheriff’s office release. The victim was grazed in the right knee. He gave a description of the vehicle and the suspects.

Deputies got another call on Kemper Avenue regarding shots fired from a vehicle fitting the description. Deputies spotted the vehicle on Houston Avenue and attempted to stop it but the driver fled, the release stated. The vehicle took a sharp turn on Triple Hill Drive and wrecked. Four suspects were arrested. Two guns and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Torico Isaac Bonner, 25, Antwan Malik Pryor, 17, Terrell Lamont Williams, 17, and Hector Javier Perez Jr., 19, all of Macon, were each charged with six counts of aggravated assault. Bonner and Williams were also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting is believed to have been about money, the release stated.