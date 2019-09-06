Construction worker falls 30 feet at Spring Street bridge project, sheriff’s officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A construction worker is in critical condition after falling nearly 30 feet from a bridge construction site in Macon.

The incident happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Searcy, 44, fell as he was walking across the metal decking of a new bridge construction area on Spring Street, deputies say. The site runs parallel to Interstate 16 east.

Decking at the top of the bridge gave out and Searcy fell onto a concrete drainage ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health. He was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.