Here is how to submit a shout out to our weekly article! The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video!

Due to production issues, the classified section, puzzles and comics were unable to be printed.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. The section will be delivered along with Saturday’s paper.

You can view Today’s puzzle’s, comics, and classifieds in today’s eEdition at www.macon.com/eEdition