Bibb County deputies need help locating missing 9-year-old boy

A 9-year-old boy, who was last seen riding his skateboard in his yard early Tuesday, is missing, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb James Simpson was last seen at 7:45 a.m. in the yard of his Wayne Drive home waiting for his mom to take him to school, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“When his mother Casey Martin went to get Caleb, he was not in the yard,” the release said. “She started looking for him and could not locate him anywhere.”

Sheriff’s deputies are in the area looking for Caleb. A Georgia Department of Corrections search dog was called in to help.

Caleb is described a white male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers baseball jersey with black pants and a black book-bag and was riding a green skateboard.

Anyone with information on Caleb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.