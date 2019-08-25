Video, citizen tip leads to arrests in mail theft case, plus other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a recap of crime news in the area over the past week:

Multiple people charged in mail theft case

A video and some help from the public led to the arrest of five people in a string of mail thefts in Macon.

Starting July 27 the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports that someone was stealing mail from mailboxes in the north Macon area, according to a sheriff’s office release sent Friday.

A break in the case came Aug. 5 when investigators received a video of a suspect. With help from the public, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Shane Dylan Moody, 23, Macon. He was arrested in Aug. 14 after a tip was called in to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Through further investigation, on Aug. 15 deputies arrested Ashley Lorraine Cooper, 32, of Bonaire and Eric Lee Cowart, 36, of Macon. Cooper was charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of deposit account fraud and two counts of computer theft. She was released on Aug. 19 on a bond of $9,550. Cowart was charged with forgery. He is being held on a $1,850 bond.

On Aug. 16 investigators conducted a search warrant at an address in the 1300 block of Lake Valley Road. They recovered evidence related to the case and arrested Andrea White Scott, 65, and James Curtis Morgan III, 39, both of Macon.

Scott was charged with forgery and was released on a $1,850 bond on Aug 16. Morgan was charged on three counts of forgery, two counts of theft by taking, 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of financial transaction card theft and identify theft fraud. He also had a warrant in Jones County. He remains in jail on a bond of $49,330.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Honeybaked Ham employee reports theft, gets arrested

An employee of Honeybaked Ham in Macon was arrested last week after he allegedly made a false burglary report to cover up a theft.

Deputies were called to the restaurant at 4525 Forsyth Road at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Employee David Emanuel Garcia, 36, of Macon, told them the camera system had been disconnected and money was missing from the safe.

Deputies noticed Garcia acting nervously, the release stated, and they did not see any signs of forced entry. They detained him for questioning and it was determined that Garcia had taken the money and claimed a burglary to cover it up. Deputies also found a small amount of methamphetamine on him, the release stated.

He was jailed on charges of fiduciary theft by taking and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. He is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Clerk injured in record store robbery, suspect arrested

A clerk was injured in the robbery of Habersham Record & Tape last week and a suspect was quickly arrested.

The incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1:55 p.m. at the store on 2661 Montpelier Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

A man brandishing a knife entered the store and demanded money, the release stated. The suspect cut the clerk as she was trying to flee the store.

The suspect took some items and fled the store. The clerk was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and was in stable condition.

The suspect ran toward Napier Avenue and schools in the area were locked down. He was captured in the 1000 block of Hendley Street after a short foot chance.

Jessie Lee Lester, 59, of Macon, was charged with armed robbery. As of Sunday he remained in jail with no bond set.

