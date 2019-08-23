Remains found in 2018 identified as beloved Jones County man missing since Thanksgiving 2016

What is Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

In November 2016, Jones County residents joined law enforcement to search for Joe Frank Ussery, a beloved member of the community who was reported missing a few days after Thanksgiving.

After nearly three years, Ussery’s family will have some closure.

On Friday, Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece announced on Facebook that remains found in a wooded area off Damascus Church Road in October 2018 were positively identified as Ussery earlier this week. Ussery lived on the same road where his remains were found.

The Telegraph reported in 2016 that Ussery disappeared without a trace while his family members were out of town for the holidays.

“Mr. Joe was well known throughout Jones County, and was often seen visiting businesses around Gray. His visits were enjoyed by all,” Reece said in the post.

Reece said an “exhaustive” search was conducted in the days immediately following Ussery’s disappearance, including “searches by deputies and volunteers on the ground, by air, and with K9 assistance.”

Investigators even followed up on leads that took them outside Georgia, Reece said.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of Mr. Joe,” Reece said.

The cause of Ussery’s death was not known at the time of this report. Reece did not say if his death is being investigated as a crime.