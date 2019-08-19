Duane Allman’s guitar, Stacey Abrams, rabid raccoon and other Macon news

The story of ‘Layla,’ a guitar used by Duane Allman Richard Brent, director of The Big House Museum talks about Duane Allman’s ‘Layla’ guitar which recently sold in auction for $1.25 million. The new owner who wishes to remain anonymous will let the Museum still display the guitar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richard Brent, director of The Big House Museum talks about Duane Allman’s ‘Layla’ guitar which recently sold in auction for $1.25 million. The new owner who wishes to remain anonymous will let the Museum still display the guitar.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Raccoon that was at a public event later died of rabies

A raccoon featured in a public event on Aug. 3 died of rabies.

The “Raccoon or Kitten” event held at The Village Gallery and Studio on Ingleside Avenue allowed participants to interact with a juvenile raccoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The raccoon was owned by a private citizen at the time of the event. The animal was later given to a wildlife rehabilitation center where it died. The raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Eventgoers have been asked to contact their doctor or the Macon-Bibb County Health Department Environmental Health Office at 478-749-0106.

A series of shots can prevent the disease from developing, but once symptoms appear it is always fatal, a news release stated.

Read more here.

Allman’s guitar auctions for $1.25 million

An old guitar of Duane Allman sold for a record-breaking $1.25 million at an auction.

The gold-topped, 1957 Les Paul guitar was used by Allman during his performance on the Eric Clapton-led Derek and the Dominoes’ song “Layla.”

Until recently, the guitar was on display at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House. The buyer, an out-of-town anonymous collector, agreed to share the instrument with the museum every other six months.

The guitar will return to the museum in late November.

Read more here.

Stacey Abrams launches Fair Fight 2020

Stacey Abrams launched the Georgia arm of her nationwide voter protection initiative, Fair Fight 2020, Saturday in Gwinnett County.

Abrams announced the new venture last week and removed herself from 2020 presidential considerations.

The organization will work with state democratic parties and local allies to fund operations in 17 states ahead of 2020 General Elections.

We interviewed Abrams where she talked more in-depth about the state of Georgia politics. Read more here.

Georgia may have to use paper ballots in March 2020 primary

If Georgia’s new voting machines aren’t ready for presidential primaries in March 2020, the state will have to use paper ballots, a federal judge ruled last week.

The Associated Press reports U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg did not force the state to immediately switch to paper ballots but she noted problems with the state’s current machines.

“Georgia’s current voting equipment, software, election and voter databases, are antiquated, seriously flawed, and vulnerable to failure, breach, contamination, and attack,” she wrote.

Plaintiffs in that lawsuit claim the new voting machines, which are touchscreen and print out a QR code rather than human-readable text, have many of the same issues as the old ones.

Read more here.