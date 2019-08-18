Motorcycle driver dies in Crawford County

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A motorcycle driver died in a crash in Crawford County early Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened at the intersection of Marshall Mill Road and Lower Hartley Bridge Road, according to a release from Sheriff Lewis Walker.

The release stated that the driver struck a fence. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Georgia State Patrol and the sheriff’s office is investigating.