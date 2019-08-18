Local
Motorcycle driver dies in Crawford County
A motorcycle driver died in a crash in Crawford County early Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened at the intersection of Marshall Mill Road and Lower Hartley Bridge Road, according to a release from Sheriff Lewis Walker.
The release stated that the driver struck a fence. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Georgia State Patrol and the sheriff’s office is investigating.
