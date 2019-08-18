Local
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash near Macon Mall
A Macon man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Saturday.
Stacey Harris, 46, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
He was riding a motorcycle on Mercer University Drive and collided with a vehicle at the Macon Mall entrance at 7:38 p.m., the release stated.
Leon Ward Jr., 68, was traveling west on Mercer University Drive in a Lexus RX 350 when he turned left into the mall entrance, the release stated. Harris was traveling east on Mercer in a Kawasaki ZX6R and collided with Ward’s vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
