Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash near Macon Mall

A Macon man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Saturday.

Stacey Harris, 46, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

He was riding a motorcycle on Mercer University Drive and collided with a vehicle at the Macon Mall entrance at 7:38 p.m., the release stated.

Leon Ward Jr., 68, was traveling west on Mercer University Drive in a Lexus RX 350 when he turned left into the mall entrance, the release stated. Harris was traveling east on Mercer in a Kawasaki ZX6R and collided with Ward’s vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.