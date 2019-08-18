Victims identified in Monroe County fire

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A couple died in a house fire in Monroe County late Saturday night.

A Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook post identified the victims as Virginia Adair 91, and Morris Adair 87.

Firefighters were called to the home on Strickland Loop at about 9:46 p.m., according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office release.

The emergency services post stated that a neighbor called in the fire.

“First arriving firefighters found a home almost completely in flames, including the grass and cars around it,” the post stated. “It was known to firefighters that an elderly couple lived in the home, and every attempt to locate them was made. Despite heavy smoke and heat, the residents were found through the use of a thermal imaging camera and were removed.”

The bodies have been taken to the crime lab to confirm the cause of death. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.