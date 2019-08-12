Fire behind Vineville Avenue business destroys inventory of tuxedos

Fire behind House of Hines on Vineville destroys tuxedos A warehouse behind the House of Hines on Vineville Avenue caught fire on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, destroying thousands of tuxedos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A warehouse behind the House of Hines on Vineville Avenue caught fire on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, destroying thousands of tuxedos.

The House of Hines’ warehouse behind their location at 2028 Vineville Ave. caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Monday, said Lisa Huffman, manager at the formal wear shop.

“I would say there were approximately 3,000 tuxedos back there and their accessories,” she said.

Huffman said no one was hurt.

Capt. Michael Williamson, of Fire Station 10, said Engine 6 arrived at the scene first and saw light smoke coming from behind the business. He said they used the smaller Engine 2 to fit in the alley to put out the fire.

“The fire was out within 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Our arson investigator was on the scene at the time. He’s investigating it now,” he said. “We’re not sure exactly how it happened.”

Huffman said the House of Hines receives its tuxedos from Atlanta, so they will be able to fill existing orders.

“I do think it might set us back just a little bit but not much,” she said. “We won’t have any issues with those coming in. As far as those people who were used to us being able to get tuxedos on a last minute basis ... we will just have to order it instead of having that last-minute inventory.”

It’s not the company’s first brush with fire. In 1977, the House of Hines, which opened on Mulberry Street 12 years prior, burned to the ground, Huffman said. All that was left was the cash register and a few mannequins.