Trump named in Georgia lottery lawsuit, Ma Duke coming to Macon and other Middle Georgia news

Ma Duke owner talks about what new Macon restaurant will offer Teresa Cohen, who formerly operated Creative Home Cooked Meals in Warner Robins, is now opening Ma Duke restaurant on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. The restaurant is expected to open soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teresa Cohen, who formerly operated Creative Home Cooked Meals in Warner Robins, is now opening Ma Duke restaurant on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. The restaurant is expected to open soon.

New home-cooking style restaurant coming to Macon

A soon-to-open Macon restaurant will feature food “like our grandma and grandpa taught us how to cook,” co-owner Teresa Cohen told the Telegraph last week.

Ma Duke is set to open following a health inspection. Cohen formerly owned and operated Creative Home Cooked Meals on Commercial Circle in Warner Robins. She moved to Atlanta to open a restaurant but moved back to the Macon area three years ago.

Her menu will include fried chicken, meatloaf, barbecue ribs, oxtails, chitterlings and a wide variety of meats and vegetables.

Trump, Georgia governor named in Alabama man’s $100 trillion lawsuit

A Phenix City, Alabama man has named President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a $100 trillion civil lawsuit related to the Georgia lottery.

Homer Douglas Cobb IV filed the lawsuit in federal court in Columbus. Cobb’s handwritten remarks on the lawsuit seem to suggest that a computer has been “changing player’s number(s) from play slips.” He also claims a “lottery game scam called ‘All or Nothing’” as a “contract breach.”

Cobb’s also seeks the resignation of Pence as vice president. He requests that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, assume the role or become Trump’s running mate in next year’s election.

A federal judge ordered Cobb to file the required proof that he had served the defendants with a copy of a summons and his complaint by Aug. 13. If Cobb doesn’t, the lawsuit will be dismissed.

Georgia’s residents ages 5-and-under could be undercounted in Census

Georgia residents — particularly its youngest ones under the age of five — are at risk for being undercounted in the U.S. Census.

According to data from CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research, 22 percent of Georgia’s population live in hard-to-count areas. Kids may be also be undercounted if they live in young families, immigrant families and multi-generational homes.

An undercount can lead to not having enough school buses, crowded classrooms and a lack of other school services, said Rebecca Rice, a data manager with Georgia Kids Count.

Mindy Binderman with the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students said fear and misconceptions are common reasons why parents may not include their children on the Census.

“They may fill it out for themselves but really not realize why that young children should be counted,” she says. “Sometimes they’re living in a household that’s larger than the landlord allows. And so someone doesn’t want to report that child for that reason.”

Drought affects 1 million in South

A report last week shows that nearly 1 million people are affected by drought in the South but things are improving in some locations.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all have regions that are too dry.

The worst areas are located in southeast Alabama and just south of Birmingham. In Georgia, the middle portion of the state near Macon is the most affected.

Conditions in Alabama and South Carolina improved last week. They got worse in Georgia.